The Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts, held this year at the Josephy Center in Joseph, will open its doors at 7 p.m. on Friday September 13th for a gala opening night reception. The exhibit will remain open only through September 15. This year’s show features paintings, photographs, sculptures, and other creative works from artists across the Northwest. This year the Festival again features plein air watercolors, and a plein air competition which will be a featured exhibit, opening at the Wallowology Natural History Center across the street. The festival also has a new emphasis on music, with performances throughout the weekend.
The Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts was initially established in 1982 to celebrate the bronze sculptures for which the town of Joseph is renowned. In its 37 years, the festival has grown into the largest juried art exhibit in eastern Oregon, and is now recognized as one of the finest of its kind in the Pacific Northwest. Each year, it consistently attracts talented artists from across the West and beyond to showcase stunning fine art in a variety of media — exquisite paintings, stunning photography, jaw-dropping sculpture, and so much more…and all of it is available for purchase.
Friday’s fully-catered Opening Night Reception (7-10pm) is the ideal opportunity to preview the featured artwork and meet the artists. Each guest will also take home a unique hand-painted wine glass. Tickets are $20 in advance ($25 at the door), and can be purchased at The Bookloft (Enterprise), BeeCrowBee (Joseph), or online at either josephy.org or wallowavalleyarts.org.
The Festival is free and open to the public, both Saturday (10am — 8pm) and Sunday (10am — 2pm), offering live music by local performers.
We have an exciting musical line-up, this year:
Friday, September 13th: Jezebel’s Mother performs at the Josephy Center, from 7-10pm.
Saturday, September 14th:
12-1:30pm John Raines/Rich Shirley/Carolyn Lochert…at Josephy Center.
2-4pm (Quick Draw) Homemade Jam...in the Gazebo of the Mt. Joseph Lodge Gardens and Grounds.
4:00-5:30pm Nicole Freshley & Landra Skovlin…at Josephy Center.
5:30-7:00pm Larry Haney…at Josephy Center.
Sunday, September 15th: Summer Arts Classic Finale Concert at Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 7pm (tickets are $10 suggested donation for adults, and youth under 18 admitted free).
Don’t miss these other wonderful events of the Festival of Arts:
* En Plein Air Competition & Exhibit: Sept. 11th — 12th, with a public Quick Finish and Special Reception, Sept. 12th, 6-8pm (Wallowology Natural History Discovery Center, 508 N. Main Street, Joseph).
* Afternoon of the Quick Draw: Saturday, Sept. 14th, 2-4:30pm (Gardens of Mt. Joseph Lodge, directly across Main Street from Josephy Center)…Local Music by Homemade Jam!
* Silent Auction: Sept. 13th — 15th (Josephy Center for Arts and Culture).
So, please come celebrate Art, amid the wonder of the Wallowas, in beautiful Joseph, Oregon, Sept. 11-15, 2019…Josephy Center for Arts and Culture (403 N. Main Street). For more information, please visit josephy.org or wallowavalleyarts.org.
