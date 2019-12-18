Ushering 2019 Out!
It’s been a wild year in the big world: fires, floods, wars, starving refugees, corrupt leaders called out by the young; extremist takeovers of land and governments. At home people watch and listen to entirely different accounts of events. Encamped in their own media framework, they blame the “other” media and political party or the “system” for things that go wrong.
But there is a growing consensus about the deeper past: all sides confess that the debacle in Afghanistan has gone on forever with lies and missteps by military leaders and government officials of both political parties. Most agree that corruption has been ongoing and tolerated or enabled. We probably didn’t do things right in Syria, Iran, Yemen or Ukraine either, and who knows what Russia and Putin are up to—or can predict the next brazen move of the Saudis.
Domestically, distrust of government is high. Some on the right think a “deep state” has been secretly promulgating its own agenda for years. On the left, the calculated cultivation and appointment of federal judges that will help overturn abortion and environmental laws is viewed as a Senator McConnell led takeover of the judiciary. Both sides point to recent revelations about federal agencies’ misdeeds with alarm.
Yet, and yet—locally, we had an election, and new county commissioner Hillock joined seasoned commissioners Roberts and Nash. There was at first discouragement that “our” candidate didn’t win, as there had been in previous elections. But today we the general public seem to like our commissioners and appreciate the work they do. We don’t always agree on the particulars, but disagreements are not rancorous, and roads, hospital, garbage, fairgrounds, and the courthouse itself have raised no big controversies. City politics is not quite as uneventful, but new streets in Joseph and a new city hall and fire station in Enterprise get general approval.
People support the fair, the granges, schools, churches, hospital, and non-profits, and spend enough of our retail dollars locally to maintain a healthy Main Street.
There is concern about housing costs, especially for entry-level workers. But new housing is getting built, and good faith efforts to address the housing business are out there. Holes in goods and services that were many—medical specialists, massage therapists, investment help, men’s and women’s clothing—seem to be covered, with new businesses matching new technology here as elsewhere. And the Soroptimist, Community Connection, Safe Harbors, and others continue to address the community needs.
The rancor and conflicts across the nation hark back to 1971, when I pulled into Wallowa County out of the din of Washington D.C. My time in Washington actually began in the fall of 1967, just in time for the first Pentagon March. I was there much of 1968, and then again for a few months in 1970-71. Then I—who like tens of thousands of young Americans, wanted away from a horrible war, out of burning cities, and distant from a corrupt federal government—came here.
Over the course of our involvement in that war that was never called a war over 58,000 Americans died. Its seeds were during the Eisenhower presidency; advisors landed under President Kennedy; under President Johnson and General Westmoreland, troop levels rose to 500,000. Vietnam undid Johnson, and President Nixon’s secret plans prolonged the war. Nixon resigned with the threat of impeachment. We don’t remember Johnson for Medicare or Nixon for clean water. Extremes tend to rule our memories.
In 1971 Wallowa County was my out. Vietnam went on over there, but here 4H and the granges were thriving and farmers were trying potatoes. Bill Wolfe’s bull sale drew buyers from across the country. Joseph, Enterprise, and Wallowa took turns beating each other in basketball, and girls were playing volleyball.
In 1971, Harold Klages put Coleman lanterns on the old hill for night skiing. In 2020 a new generation will be skiing Fergi.
