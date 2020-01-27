Washington state responds to nation’s first novel coronavirus case
Gov. Jay Inslee joined the Washington State Department of Health, local jurisdictions and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to outline the state’s response to the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus at a press conference in Snohomish County Tuesday.
Washington State Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman and members of the medical community joined Inslee during the event.
“Based on what we know, risk to the general public is low,” Inslee said. “But we want to make it clear: our teams are employing a layered approach to combat this. We have strong partnerships and a tiered public health system in place.”
Inslee also thanked the medical community and local leaders for swift action. He released a statement later that day in response to the health emergency.
