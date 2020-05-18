The Wallowa County Humane Society Re-Tail Boutique will officially open this weekend, beginning Thursday, May 21.
They will have strict rules in place for the volunteers behind the counter, and would like customers to respect social distancing, and wear masks.
We will have procedures in place to keep both our customers and volunteers safe.
1. Sanitizer solution/Clorox wipes to clean the doorknob and counter tops after each transaction.
2. Sanitizing hand solution.
3. Masks optional
4. Donations will be taken starting Thursday, June 4th.
5. If you are at all concerned about your health or not feeling well, please stay home.
Since it’s the holiday weekend, we will be open Thursday through Sunday this weekend only, our usual hours of 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. The WCHS will begin accepting donations on June 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.