April 1 Wednesday snow flurries
38 °
28 °
April 2 Thursday snow flurries
41 °
28 °
April 3 Friday Snow flurries
43 °
29 °
April 4 Saturday Sunny
48 °
27 °
April 5 Sunday Snow flurries
48 °
37 °
April 6 Monday Rain
49 °
32 °
April 7 Tuesday cloudy
45 °
29 °
