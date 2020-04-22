Weather: April 23-29
April 23: 50 32 showers
April 24: 54 31 partly cloudy
April 25: 60 36 partly cloudy
April 26: 59 39 partly cloudy
April 27: 55 35 showers
April 28 65 37 mostly sunny
April 29 60 37 showers
New moon April 22
First quarter April 30
Full moon May 7
Last quarter May 14
Sunrise sunset
5:47 7:47
5:45 7:48
5:44 7:49
5:42 7:50
5:41 7:52
5:40 7:54
5:39 7:55
5:37 7:56
