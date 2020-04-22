Weather: April 23-29

April 23: 50 32 showers

April 24: 54 31 partly cloudy

April 25: 60 36 partly cloudy

April 26: 59 39 partly cloudy

April 27: 55 35 showers

April 28 65 37 mostly sunny

April 29 60 37 showers

New moon April 22

First quarter April 30

Full moon May 7

Last quarter May 14

Sunrise sunset

5:47 7:47

5:45 7:48

5:44 7:49

5:42 7:50

5:41 7:52

5:40 7:54

5:39 7:55

5:37 7:56

