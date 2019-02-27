Feb. 28–Mar. 6
Sunrise — Sunset
6:29 6:28 6:26 6:24 6:22 6:20 6:19
5:35 5:36 5:37 5:39 5:40 5:42 5:43
Feb. 28 32 14 Snow showers
March 1 33 17 Partly cloudy
March 2 33 15 Mostly sunny
March 3 27 14 PM snow showers
March 4 28 13 Mostly sunny
March 5 32 20 Partly cloudy
March 6 35 28 Snow showers
Moon Phases
New moon March 6
Waxing half first quarter March 14
Full moon March 20
Waning half last quarter March 27
