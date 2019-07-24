July 11 — July 17

Sunrise — Sunset

5:25 5:26 5:27 5:28 5:29 5:30 5:31

8:27 8:26 8:24 8:23 8:22 8:21 8:20

July 25 82 51 Sunny

July 26 85 50 Partly cloudy

July 27 78 46 Sunny

July 28 81 48 Sunny

July 29 82 47 Sunny

July 30 79 47 Partly Sunny

July 31 80 48 Sunny

Moon Phases

July 24 Waning Half Last Quarter

July 31 New Moon

Aug. 7 Waxing Half First Qtr.

Aug. 15 Full Moon

