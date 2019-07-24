July 11 — July 17
Sunrise — Sunset
5:25 5:26 5:27 5:28 5:29 5:30 5:31
8:27 8:26 8:24 8:23 8:22 8:21 8:20
July 25 82 51 Sunny
July 26 85 50 Partly cloudy
July 27 78 46 Sunny
July 28 81 48 Sunny
July 29 82 47 Sunny
July 30 79 47 Partly Sunny
July 31 80 48 Sunny
Moon Phases
July 24 Waning Half Last Quarter
July 31 New Moon
Aug. 7 Waxing Half First Qtr.
Aug. 15 Full Moon
