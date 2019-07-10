July 11 — July 17

Sunrise — Sunset

5:12 5:12 5:13 5:14 5:15 5:16 5:17

8:37 8:37 8:36 8:35 8:34 8:34 8:33

July 11 77 50 Mostly sunny

July 12 81 52 Sunny

July 13 82 51 Mostly sunny

July 14 79 49 Mostly sunny

July 15 78 48 Mostly sunny

July 16 75 48 Partly cloudy

July 17 76 49 Mostly sunny

Moon Phases

July 16 Full Moon

July 24 Waning Half Last Quarter

July 31 New Moon

Aug. 7 Waxing Half First Qtr.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.