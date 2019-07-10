July 11 — July 17
Sunrise — Sunset
5:12 5:12 5:13 5:14 5:15 5:16 5:17
8:37 8:37 8:36 8:35 8:34 8:34 8:33
July 11 77 50 Mostly sunny
July 12 81 52 Sunny
July 13 82 51 Mostly sunny
July 14 79 49 Mostly sunny
July 15 78 48 Mostly sunny
July 16 75 48 Partly cloudy
July 17 76 49 Mostly sunny
Moon Phases
July 16 Full Moon
July 24 Waning Half Last Quarter
July 31 New Moon
Aug. 7 Waxing Half First Qtr.
