July 18 — July 24
Sunrise — Sunset
5:17 5:18 5:19 5:20 5:21 5:23 5:24
8:33 8:32 8:31 8:31 8:30 8:29 8:28
July 18 75 41 Partly Cloudy
July 19 72 43 Sunny
July 20 77 48 Sunny
July 21 85 53 Sunny
July 22 89 56 Mostly sunny
July 23 88 57 Partly cloudy
July 24 87 56 Mostly sunny
Moon Phases
July 24 Waning Half Last Quarter
July 31 New Moon
Aug. 7 Waxing Half First Qtr.
Aug.15 Full Moon
