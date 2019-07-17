July 18 — July 24

Sunrise — Sunset

5:17 5:18 5:19 5:20 5:21 5:23 5:24

8:33 8:32 8:31 8:31 8:30 8:29 8:28

July 18 75 41 Partly Cloudy

July 19 72 43 Sunny

July 20 77 48 Sunny

July 21 85 53 Sunny

July 22 89 56 Mostly sunny

July 23 88 57 Partly cloudy

July 24 87 56 Mostly sunny

Moon Phases

July 24 Waning Half Last Quarter

July 31 New Moon

Aug. 7 Waxing Half First Qtr.

Aug.15 Full Moon

