June 13 — June 19
Sunrise — Sunset
5:00 5:00 5:00 5:00 5:00 5:00 5:00
8:38 8:39 8:30 8:40 8:40 8:40 8:41
June 13 78 48 Partly cloudy
June 14 75 45 Partly cloudy
June 15 75 47 Sunny
June 16 74 48 Partly cloudy
June 17 74 49 Partly cloudy
June 18 75 50 Mostly sunny
June 19 77 49 Mostly sunny
Moon Phases
June 17 Full moon
June 25 Waning Half Last Quarter
July 2 New moon
July 9 Waxing half First Quarter
