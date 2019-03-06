March 7–March 13
Sunrise — Sunset
6:17 6:15 6:13 6:11 6:09 6:07 6:06
5:44 5:46 5:47 5:48 5:50 5:51 5:52
March 7 34 20 Mostly cloudy
March 8 29 16 Snow showers
March 9 32 18 Partly cloudy
March 10 36 18 Mostly sunny
March 11 40 22 Sunny
March 12 36 25 Snow showers
March 13 37 24 Snow showers
Moon Phases
Waxing half first quarter March 14
Full moon March 20
Waning half last quarter March 27
New moon April 5
