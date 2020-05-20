May 21: 45 31 showers
May 22: 47 30 showers
May 23: 57 33 partly cloudy
May 24: 62 41 partly cloudy
May 25: 63 39 partly cloudy
May 26: 65 40 partly cloudy
May 27: 67 40 partly cloudy
New Moon May 22
First quarter May 29
Full Moon June 05
Last quarter June 12
Sunrise sunset
5:11 8:21
5:10 8:22
5:09 8:23
5:08 8:24
5:07 8:25
5:06 8:26
5:06 8:27
