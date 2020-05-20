May 21: 45 31 showers

May 22: 47 30  showers

May 23: 57 33 partly cloudy

May 24: 62 41 partly cloudy

May 25: 63 39 partly cloudy

May 26: 65 40 partly cloudy

May 27: 67  40 partly cloudy

New Moon May 22

First quarter May 29

Full Moon June 05

Last quarter June 12

Sunrise sunset

5:11 8:21

5:10  8:22

5:09 8:23

5:08 8:24

5:07 8:25

5:06 8:26

5:06 8:27

