Weather: May 14-20
May 14: 50 32 rain
May 15: 56 32 rain
May 16: 65 42 partly cloudy
May 17: 56 43 rain
May 18: 55 35 thunderstorms
May 19: 56 35 thunderstorms
May 20: 56 36 showers
Last quarter May 14
New Moon May 22
First quarter May 29
Full Moon June 05
Sunrise sunset
5:18 8:13
5:17 8:14
5:15 8:15
5:14 8:17
5:13 8:18
5:12 8:19
5:11 8:20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.