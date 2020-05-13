Weather: May 14-20

May 14: 50 32 rain

May 15: 56 32 rain

May 16: 65 42 partly cloudy

May 17: 56 43 rain

May 18: 55 35 thunderstorms

May 19: 56 35 thunderstorms

May 20: 56 36 showers

Last quarter May 14

New Moon May 22

First quarter May 29

Full Moon June 05

Sunrise sunset

5:18 8:13

5:17 8:14

5:15 8:15

5:14 8:17

5:13 8:18

5:12 8:19

5:11 8:20

