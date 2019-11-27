Nov. 28 — Dec. 4
Sunrise — Sunset
7:04 7:06 7:07 7:08 7:09 7:10 7:11
4:08 4:08 4:08 4:07 4:07 4:06 4:06
Nov. 28 25 7 Mostly cloudy
Nov. 29 20 1 Mostly cloudy
Nov. 30 20 2 Partly cloudy
Dec. 1 25 10 Partly cloudy
Dec. 2 28 12 Partly cloudy
Dec. 3 31 12 Partly cloudy
Dec. 4 32 17 PM Snow showers
Moon Phases
Dec. 3 Waxing Half First Qtr.
Dec. 11 Full Moon
Dec. 18 Waning Half Last Qtr.
Dec. 25 New moon
