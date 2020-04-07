Weather: April 9-15
April 9: 63 -- 33 sunny
April 10: 60 37 partly cloudy
April 11: 46 22 mostly cloudy
April 12: 41 21 partly cloudy
April 13: 45 24 partly cloudy
April 14 49 28 partly cloudy
April 15 51 30 partly cloudy
Full Moon April 7
Last quarter April 14
New moon April 22
First quarter April 30
Full moon May 7
