THURSDAY, MAY 30
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
TAI CHI: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
LIBRARY STORY TIMES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
TAI CHI: 11 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
ADULT CLAY: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 541-432-0505.
FRIDAY, MAY 31
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
PARENT/CHILD PLAYGROUPS: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
RESTORATIVE YOGA: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
MUSIC AT WALLOWA LAKE STATE PARK: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wallowa Lake State Park Amphitheater. Have a seat and enjoy live music from Jezebel’s Mother and Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs! Free.
JOSEPH CHARTER SCHOOL GRADUATION: 7 p.m. JCS gym.
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
ZUMBA GOLD: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
JOSEPH BRANCH CORRIDOR STEWARDSHIP HIKE: 8:45 a.m.to noon. Meet at the old green building west of the grain tower in Joseph behind the rodeo grounds. Celebrate National Trails Day and be prepared to hike all or part of the 6 miles from Joseph to Enterprise on the railroad corridor. We will be pulling weeds, removing litter and enjoying the fresh air and views. Bring gloves, water, snacks and a can do attitude! No dogs will be allowed on this hike. 855-398-9286 or info@josephbranchtrail.org.
2ND ANNUAL FOR THE LOVE OF BUDDY DOG WALK: Registration at 10 a.m.; walk starts at 11 a.m. Less than 2 miles; starts and ends at Terminal Gravity in Enterprise. $10. Fundraiser benefits the Wallowa County Humane Society’s future sanctuary.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
3RD ANNUAL IMNAHA FLEA MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Multiple participants in downtown Imnaha. Local hand & home made arts & crafts, pastries, snacks & yard sale stuff!
FLORA SCHOOL DAYS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Historic Flora Schoolhouse, north of Enterprise on Hwy 3. Days of old pioneer skills will be on display. Dutch oven lunch, country store, blacksmithing and pie social.
WALLOWA HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION: 11 a.m. WHS gym.
MUSIC & MORE AT WALLOWA LAKE STATE PARK: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music continues at the Amphitheater with performances from Joey Carper, WVMA School of Rock, Daisymaker, Dead Cat Blues Society, and Casey and the Jake Walk Saints. Additionally, there will be fishing activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and disc golf from 2 pm to 5 p.m. All music and other activities will take a pause from 1:30 - 2:00 PM while a live raptor demonstration is offered on the main stage. Free.
OPEN HOUSE: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wallowa Lake United Methodist Camp & Retreat Center. Self-guided tours of the lodge, cabins & grounds; info about camp programs, reunions, and retreats. Refreshments.
SUNDAY, JUNE 2
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
BINGO: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, JUNE 3
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
PILATES IN WALLOWA: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
SEWING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
TAI CHI: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
DIABETES CLINIC: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
ADULT CLAY: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 541-432-0505.
GENTLE YOGA: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5
ZUMBA: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC: 11 a.m. Community Connection, Enterprise.
FOOD GIVEAWAY: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
KICKBOXING FITNESS CLASS: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
YOGA ROTATION: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
SAVE THE DATE: June 7 & 8 – The 27th Annual Wallowa Mountain Quilter’s Guild Quilt Show. Joseph Charter School, 400 E. Wm. E. Williams Ave., Joseph.
