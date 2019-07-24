Cole Gomes, member of Whitetail Legends 4-H shooting team just added another award to his extensive collection. Gomes was a member of the Oregon state 4-H shooting team that took third at the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships in Grand Island, Neb. from June 23 — June 28.
Club co-leader, Julie Gomes, said more of her 30-plus members had the opportunity to attend the Nebraska event, but qualifying for nationals requires competing at the state level. Cole Gomes was the only one of the club who made the journey to Albany to qualify last year. More than 300 other Oregon shooters did the same.
Ms.Gomes said that they drove the 4-H van to Nebraska.
“We got a lot of compliments along the way,” she said.
In Nebraska, Gomes found himself competing against archers from 32 states. He competed in compound archery against 104 other contestants. In the FITA ( Fédération Internationale de Tir à l’Arc, the governing body of archery) round, which included shooting at the standard “bullseye” targets and shooting at distances of 40, 50 and 60 yards, Gomes placed 29th while the team overall placed sixth, a single point from finishing in the top five.
In field shooting, which features targets of more variable distances, Gomes placed in the 33 slot while the team placed 10th overall. The 3-D category, which features foam animal targets, proved most lucrative for Gomes and the Oregonians. He placed 15th overall while the team placed second, ending with Oregon in the third slot for the entire competition.
Ms Gomes noted that the Oregon team was on its best behavior and that other adults and teams made note of it. Coach, Dr. David White, a youth development specialist at Oregon State University, said he had numerous compliment’s about the team’s behavior. The team ate together, cheered for one another and even held umbrellas for other competitors to help deflect the wind during competition.
“It’s just what you do,” Cole Gomes said. It’s a part of shooting etiquette.”
The hosts also showed some class, comping a meal for the team after it had eaten at a pizza restaurant.
As a show of solidarity and patriotism the squad wore shorts emblazoned with the American flag. When the team stood in the right order, it looked like one continuous flag. They accidentally posed for their team photo with the shorts in the correct order for the continuous flag.
Weather in Nebraska was very different according to Ms. Gomes.
“With the wind, you might as well try to shoot with a fan blowing on you,” she said. “An industrial fan,” her son added. “You’re lucky to hit the target, let alone the center.” Projected winds were at 45-50 miles per hour.
The variety of people attending the nationals was one of many noteworthy activities at Nebraska. “Cole must have met a million kids,” Ms. Gomes said. “If you’re not in 4-H, you’re not going to get that.”
Her son said that meeting the people was the highlight of the trip for him. He added he still keeps in contact with fellow shooters from as far away as Pennsylvania, Lousiana, Texas and New Mexico.
Ms. Gomes said she hoped more club members would consider trying out for the state team. “It’s the experience of a lifetime.” “In 4-H, you can keep going back, meeting new people,” Cole Gomes said. “It most definitely takes you places.”
“It’s not just shooting,” Ms. Gomes said. “There’s a lot to do.”
She noted that individual states brought baskets of state-centered products, which went into a silent auction. Gomes contributed some jerky from Stangel Buffalo Ranch. Members also exchanged state pins, hats, etc. She also said that a water park opened its doors exclusively to the participants.
Dr. White also manages the state’s shooting sports program and coached the team through its tremendous performance. He highly recommended the shooting sports program.
“I think the event is a youth development event,” he said. “Even so, we recognize in the world of competition that these kids are developing. The kids in this program feel like they belong to something special.”
He also noted the role of coaches and other volunteers and the caring they show toward their members. He spoke of how this dedication results in many kids staying in the program for 10 years and puts members into what he called a thriving trajectory.
“We know they’ll be able to set and manage goals and be open to new challenges,” he said. “We look for every 4-H youth to come out of the program as an adult who is civilly engaged and happy,” he said. “They’re economically stable and become engaged and part of the community they live in.”
He said the finish is the highest since Oregon has participated in national competition, and some have members who have even placed first in the nation in their categories.
White said that nine Oregonians participated this year and 53 have competed since 2013.
“We could send 36, and I hope one day we’ll get there, but right now we’re good at sending teams in archery and shotgun,” he said.
As for Cole Gomes, he’s got one more year left in the program with this year being the best year yet.
“It was definitely a trip to remember,” Gomes said. “It’s been a pretty good run so far.”
