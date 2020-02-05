Longtime Safeway Assistant Store Director Katie Wightman can drop the “assistant” from her title. On Friday, Jan. 31 she was named the new director for the Enterprise Safeway store.
Wightman succeeds Steve Hunter, who retired last week.
In fact, she was named assistant director right around the time Hunter became director — and had his endorsement to replace him. He said last week that he was aware of three candidates for the post and thought Wightman would do a good job.
“It’s wonderful,” she said of Hunter’s endorsement. “We worked together for 16 and a half years.”
Wightman, who has been with the company for 25 years — all of them in Enterprise — worked her way up from deli clerk. She has held a wide variety of posts in the store until becoming assistant director.
She and husband, Jim Wightman, have raised two children in Wallowa County — a son, now 18, and a daughter, 16. The kids go to school in Wallowa and the family lives in Lostine.
As for the future, she just considers it “pretty exciting.” She said there are no changes planned for the store.
“We’ll just continue to be providing for the community,” Wightman said.
