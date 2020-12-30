Wallowa County landowners battle an invasion: junipers, April 1, 2020
ENTERPRISE — At first glance, they look like ordinary evergreen trees: a little short, a little rotund, but harmless enough. But junipers are opportunists of the highest order, gobbling up some of Wallowa County’s grassland and water resources at a fierce rate.
Now, thanks to the teamwork of range conservationist J. Johansen and 6 Ranch owner Liza Jane McAlister, the Natural Resources Conservation Service is dedicating more than $1.8 million to help landowners remove these native, but invasive, trees from 4,500 acres of Wallowa County’s private lands. The work got started this week.
The 6 Ranch, just west of Enterprise, will be among the first landowners to take advantage of the new NRCS Ecological Function Restoration juniper treatment program.
Trice and Maxville honored by Univ. of Oregon, April 8, 2020
JOSEPH — Gwen Trice, daughter of a Maxville logger and founder of the Maxville Heritage Center, has received the 2020 Oregon Stewardship Award from the University of Oregon’s Museum of Natural and Cultural History.
The award recognizes Trice and the Maxville Heritage Center’s work in educating and informing the public about the African-American and white logging community that flourished 20 miles northwest of Wallowa in the 1920s-30s.
“We are in awe of the creative and meaningful work happening with your group …” the award letter said.
In particular the award recognizes Trice and the Maxville Heritage Center’s development and deployment of a traveling exhibit about the history of Maxville’s segregated African-American, white, and Greek communities, and the work of bringing awareness of this unique community to more than 30,000 Oregonians across the state. The Maxville traveling exhibit, which consists of large photographs and historic information, has spent time across the state, including at the Oregon State Capitol, University of Oregon Museum and spent six months at the World Forestry Center. It is under discussion to be featured at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph in the future.
Wallowa Memorial Hospital named to Top 20 Critical Access Hospital list, April 15, 2020
ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Memorial Hospital was recently named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals for overall performance in the country.
The Top 20 CAHs, including Wallowa Memorial Hospital, scored best among critical access hospitals as determined by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for Overall Performance. The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association. An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Top 20 CAH winners are those hospitals that have achieved success in the overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and financial efficiency. This group was selected from The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2020 Top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.
Enterprise mayor to step down May 11, April 22, 2020
ENTERPRISE — Enterprise Mayor Stacey Karvoski will step down from her post and the council will appoint one of its members to be mayor pro-tem at its May 11 meeting, effective June 1.
The announcement was made at the April 13 council meeting.
Karvoski said she will be stepping down because she’s moving outside the city limits and thus, no longer meeting the residency requirement to serve as an elected official for the city.
Karvoski joined the council in January 2009. She was elected mayor in 2016 and took office in January 2017.
Joseph Charter School gym restoration moves ahead, April 29, 2020
JOSEPH — With no students on campus, the post-fire rejuvenation of Joseph Charter School’s gym — and other smoke and water-damaged portions of the school — is moving right along.
Better yet, the repairs are providing much-needed upgrades and updates to buildings and classrooms. Those include installation of LED lights in hallways, a fire sprinkler system that is up to current codes, new ceiling tiles, freshly painted classrooms and new carpet in the music room. Work on the classroom areas should be complete by the end of April.
“If we were in session, everything would be open then,” JCS Superintendent Lance Homan said.
The work began immediately post-fire, and focused on the elementary school and school office areas where the damage was minimal. Then, in February, attention turned to the more heavily damaged portions of the high school and the gym.
M. Crow burglarized of $20,000 in goods, May 6, 2020
LOSTINE — One man has been arrested as a suspect in the after-hours burglary of M. Crow in Lostine that occurred the night of April 29-30, according to a press release from the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
Evan Allen Mock, 25, was arrested Friday, May 1, under the residence at 500 Depot St. in Enterprise and is being held on charges of second-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated theft, third-degree criminal mischief and probation violation.
Much of the more than $20,000 in merchandise that was stolen was found at a separate location in Enterprise.
Mentor Match youth entrepreneurs win awards, May 13, 2020
JOSEPH — Zoey Leith, a junior at Joseph Charter School, won awards for “Top Producer” and “Most Likely to Become an Entrepreneur” as the ninth year of the Mentor Match Youth Entrepreneur Program wrapped up Wednesday, May 6.
Leith won for her business Forget-Me-Not Designs, a hand-crafted home décor business, according to a press release.
The awards and presentations were held via a Zoom meeting in light of the COVID-19 restrictions.
“Zoey was first to launch her business by signing up for two holiday bazaars,” said Stacy Green, program adviser. “She was the first to develop a flyer and a social media presence. Zoey had over 50 individual transactions, a program record.”
Don Swart Sr. guided the Chieftain into the 21st century, May 20, 2020
ENTERPRISE — In journalism there is nothing more paramount than objectively telling the truth. Donald Swart Sr., Chieftain editor and publisher, epitomized this value, along with a love and support of community, of people, and of the landscapes he cherished.
Swart, a Wallowa County native, went to work for the Chieftain after his father-in-law, legendary editor Gwen Coffin, asked him to work at the paper for “just” the summer of 1960. Never a quitter, Swart devoted the next 40 years of his life to the paper and the community. He captained the Chieftain, first as news editor and then as editor and publisher, from 1972 to his retirement in 2000 when he turned over the reins to his son, Rick Swart. Don Swart Sr. passed away in Enterprise on Tuesday, May 12, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.
Swart was a Korean War veteran who had piloted a U2 spy plane over Russia, China and North Korea. He brought both self-assuredness and an essential concern for his community to his work.
“You have to care about what you are doing, but you can’t care very much about what people are saying about what you wrote,” Swart said.
Fish anticipates ‘smooth transition’ to become sheriff, May 27, 2020
ENTERPRISE — He’s looking forward to a “smooth transition” to becoming Wallowa County sheriff, but Enterprise Police Chief Joel Fish is cautious to “not count my chickens before they hatch,” he said Thursday, May 21.
Preliminary results from Tuesday’s primary election gave Fish a 55.4% victory over incumbent Sheriff Steve Rogers’ 38.84% and EPD Officer George Kohlhepp’s 5.68%, according to Wallowa County Clerk Sandy Lathrop.
The vote breakdown was 2,088 for Fish, 1,464 for Rogers and 214 for Kohlhepp.
“I’m humbled and extremely honored to have people who have so much trust in you,” Fish said. “The position of sheriff is a great honor.”
Task Force breathes new life into recycling center, June 3, 2020
WALLOWA COUNTY — It may not seem the most chivalrous thing to do, but nine Wallowa County citizens are riding to the rescue of Wallowa County’s troubled, financially strapped recycling center.
Led by Peter Ferre and Randi Jandt, the newly organized Wallowa County Recycling Task Force (WCRTF) has offered to help the county optimize its return on recycled materials, and also provide better signs and community education, as well as volunteers to provide help and guidance for county residents when they bring materials to recycle.
“We want to help educate everyone about what can be recycled, how to separate the materials correctly, and also how to market and transport it for sales,” Ferre said.
Black Lives Matter protest draws a crowd, June 10, 2020
ENTERPRISE — Neither rain nor hail nor lightning bolts nor thunder claps deterred an estimated 200 people of all ages from joining in the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests Friday evening, June 5, at the Wallowa County Courthouse grounds.
The peaceful protest began at 6 p.m. Protesters were undeterred when, at 7 p.m., threatening black clouds pelted the protesters with half-inch hail followed by a hard rain. Many of the demonstrators remained until after 8 p.m.
“About 98% of the people were from Wallowa County,” said protest organizer Gianna Espinoza, who lives in Enterprise. “There were a couple of tourists who stopped by and joined us, plus two people from La Grande, and probably some summer residents, but it was pretty much all locals.”
Along with Espinoza, county residents Paige Hunting, Kyrie Weaver and Hunter Weaver helped organize the gathering. There was no sponsoring organization.
“I posted the idea of a gathering on my Facebook page on Tuesday,” Espinoza said. “I expected about 50 people to come.”
Double Arrow’s new vet is a Wallowa County native, June 17, 2020
ENTERPRISE — Brooke Greenshields never thought about being anything else than a veterinarian. Now she is one, newly minted from the Oregon State University School of Veterinary Medicine, and the newest addition to the staff at Double Arrow Veterinary Clinic in Enterprise.
Her license “kicked in” she said, on Monday, June 15. She doesn’t see herself working anywhere else. Everything she loves is right here.
A 2012 co-valedictorian graduate of Enterprise High School, Greenshields participated in most rural kid activities, including 4-H and FFA. She was a Tuckerette. She was on the 2011 Chief Joseph Days Rodeo court. She played volleyball. But always there was the care of all creatures great and small foremost in her mind. So from high school she went to Oregon State, where she majored in Animal Science and then graduated for vet school this spring.
Wallowa Lake Dam agreement approved, June 24, 2020
JOSEPH — The memorandum of agreement needed to release funds for the $16 million refurbishment of the Wallowa Lake Dam has been agreed upon and is now in the process of being signed, according to Jim Harbeck, field office supervisor of the Nez Perce Tribe’s Department of Fisheries Resources Management in Joseph.
The tribe is one of four signatory groups that must sign the MOA, along with the Wallowa Lake Irrigation District, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.