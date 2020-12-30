Coronavirus puts a chokehold on Wallowa County, March 18, 2020
WALLOWA COUNTY — With public gatherings of more than 25 banned and more than 10 discouraged, there’s not much happening in Wallowa County right now.
That includes no confirmed or known COVID-19 cases, although with virtually no testing available, even for those with a fever and dry cough, the number of people who have the disease may be significantly higher than zero.
Statewide, only 47 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, testing for the disease is not widely available. A variety of flu, Influenza A, is also touring Wallowa County, according to Wallowa Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Brooke Pace. Its symptoms are similar to COVID-19. Testing kits are available for it.
First COVID-19 case in Wallowa County, March 31, 2020
WALLOWA COUNTY — Today, the Oregon Health Authority is announcing a positive COVID-19 test in a Wallowa County resident in their 40s. The individual is not hospitalized and is isolated while recovering. OHA is conducting the investigation including identifying potential contacts.
Churches find new ways to worship for Easter Week, April 8, 2020
WALLOWA COUNTY — This week is a special Easter Week in which churches in Wallowa County — and around the world — are finding unique ways to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus, and at the same time reach out to the needy in their communities.
“Our salvation in Jesus is not jeopardized by the pandemic,” said Pastor Micah Agnew, of the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Enterprise. “We still celebrate … because we have eternal hope.”
Agnew is but one pastor in the Wallowa County Ministerial Association who has been working to find new ways to minister to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic has forced “social distancing,” churchgoers cannot gather as usual. Many churches are going online, broadcasting services over the radio or, for those with limited technology, sending out sermons in the mail.
Wallowa County businesses apply for federal aid, April 15, 2020
WALLOWA COUNTY — Evidently, the federal government CARES. Struggling Wallowa County businesses that rely heavily on tourism are are seeing a glimmer of hope in the $2.2 trillion federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) aid package. The bill was passed by Congress in March to help with the financial damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But merchants are understandably finding it difficult to wade through the bureaucracy to access that aid.
Lisa Dawson, executive director of the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District, said the Oregon allocation of the federal package amounts to $1.64 billion, but she’s unsure if a method of dividing it within the state has been devised, and how much might be available to rural communities hard hit by tourism cancellations.
The CARES Act approved in March offers businesses two main components: the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Both are for loans of up to $10,000 that have provisions for at least partial forgiveness.
Coronavirus claims jobs in Wallowa County, May 6, 2020
ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County has been hit hard by a coronavirus-slowed economy and closures.
Restaurants have been forced to halt on-site service in favor of takeout or curbside service. This put people like Logan Soumal, a waiter at Friends Restaurant in downtown Enterprise, out of a job. The Enterprise man was laid off about six weeks ago from his only job.
“It’s definitely been a hardship. It’s been a real pain,” Soumal said. “It’s been no fun for anyone. For most of us, it’s been hard.”
He said he tried to apply for unemployment, but “The website doesn’t work very well. That’s probably because so many are applying.”
But he’s not starving. “I got my stimulus check so I’m using that to feed myself,” he said.
COVID-19 surge reverberates for county commission, June 24, 2020
ENTERPRISE — Concerns over the Union County surge of COVID-19 and the planned Fourth of July fireworks show on Wallowa Lake were heard by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at its Wednesday, June 17, meeting at the courthouse.
Fireworks coordinator Mike Lockhart said that because of the steep rise in cases in neighboring Union County, he was putting the fireworks display on hold.
“At this time, we have most everything ready to go,” he said. “The contractor is ready. We have the money. We have approval from the sheriff’s office and Paul Karvoski, head of Wallowa County Emergency Management. We are down to the point of signing the contract.”
Anti-tourism signs posted in Joseph, July 1, 2020
JOSEPH — Signs in Joseph were vandalized recently to convey anti-tourist messages and heighten fear that tourists are bringing COVID-19 to the area, according to Joseph City Administrator Larry Braden.
Braden reported the vandalism to the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office the afternoon of Thursday, June 25. He said he had discussed the matter with Mayor Teresa Sajonia and they agreed he should call the sheriff’s office in Enterprise.
Braden said June 26 that a deputy came to Joseph, took some photographs of the vandalized signs and opened an investigation.
Fireworks at lake fires up crowd, July 8, 2020
WALLOWA LAKE — With cars parked a mile each side of the entrance to the county boat ramp at Wallowa Lake on both sides of the highway and the beaches and parking areas crammed, there seemed to be little thought of social distancing Saturday, July 4, as Americans gathered for the annual Independence Day fireworks show.
“It’s a good show,” said Benjamin Curry, of Joseph, during the event. “We’ve been here all day and we have a lot of space so we felt pretty safe.”
Russell Shirley, another Joseph resident, agreed.
“I’m not worried,” he said.
County has first COVID-19 death, July 21, 2020
ENTERPRISE — Wallowa Memorial Hospital announced the first COVID-19-related death in the county, according to a press release.
The release identified the individual as a 60-year-old male from Wallowa County. The man tested positive on July 8 and died in his residence on July 16. The release said he had underlying health conditions.
As of Tuesday, July 21, Wallowa County has reported a total of 18 cases. Statewide there have been 262 deaths and 14,847 cases. Wallowa County has administered 552 tests that have been negative.
Rumors of COVID business fines unfounded, July 22, 2020
ENTERPRISE — Despite signs of people flaunting the statewide mandate to wear face masks in public and maintain social distancing, there has been no crackdown on violators, state and local officials report.
“It’s a relatively new mandate,” said Aaron Corvin, public information officer for the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Corvin said that given the newness of the directive, his agency would take other measures first before issuing citations.
“We have received complaints that businesses are not enforcing it,” he said.
OSAA sports season to start in January, Aug. 5, 2020
SALEM — High school sports in Oregon will not kick off until 2021.
The Oregon School Activities Association on Wednesday, Aug. 5, announced it has moved the fall season — including football — to a March start date. Winter sports will begin in January under the new schedule and spring sports will begin in May.
OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said in putting together the calendar the executive board looked at what several other western states — Washington, California, and Nevada specifically — had done in laying out three distinct seasons and sought to do the same.
“The overlap would be limited as much as possible,” he said. “That was the first piece. Second part, wanting to keep fall sports together, winter sports together and spring sports together.”
County schools eager to get back in class, Sept. 9, 2020
ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County schools were ready and rarin’ to go to this week to get back in class for the 2020-21 school year. Schools opened Tuesday, Sept. 8, in Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa.
Superintendents at all three districts have overseen the new realities of educating amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced schools to close early for the year in March.
“I’m ecstatic to have the 2020-21 school year start,” said Erika Pinkerton, superintendent of the Enterprise School District. “The staff have worked diligently for both online learning and on-site learning to take place to provide a high-quality education in a safe environment.”
“We feel like we are ready,” Lance Homan, superintendent of Joseph Charter School said Thursday, Sept. 3. “There’s things we have to tweak, but we feel like we’re ready to go.”
“We are more than ready,” said Tammy Jones, superintendent of the Wallowa School District.
Lottery sales still not up to snuff for dam, Sept. 30, 2020
ENTERPRISE — Funding to rebuild the Wallowa Lake Dam remains on hold as the anticipated September report on state lottery revenues came in below what was needed to fund it and 36 other projects selected by the Oregon Legislature last year.
Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, said Thursday, Sept. 24, the September lottery forecast came in the previous day and it did show a $2 billion rebound from what had been projected. However, that’s not enough to fund all the projects.
“The way it was described to me it was all or none,” according to the way the Legislature set the budget, Hansell said.
The dam and other projects were put on hold when the June lottery report came in below the 4-to-1 ratio needed to sell bonds to fund them. That means $4 million in lottery revenue must come in to sell $1 million in bonds. At that time, the report came in at only 3.1-to-1.
OHA reports a second COVID-19 death in Wallowa County, Oct. 17, 2020
ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County had a second death attributed to COVID-19 reported in the Saturday, Oct. 17, update from the Oregon Health Authority.
The county had four cases in five days, according to OHA, and as of Tuesday afternoon has had 40 cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.
OHA’s reported fatality was of an 83-year-old Wallowa County woman who died Sept. 29, 15 days after testing positive for the virus. The OHA report said the woman had underlying conditions.
Worship rebounds from spring shutdowns, Oct. 28, 2020
ENTERPRISE — Many places of worship in Wallowa County are rebounding from the shutdowns caused this past spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, and some are even finding their new circumstances a benefit.
Virtually all who were contacted are employing social distancing and the wearing of face masks when they meet.
Of those who were contacted, some are finding benefits in the new realities of gathering for worship amid the pandemic restrictions.
Pastor Tim Barton, of the Wallowa Assembly of God Church, said the pandemic led his church to go to extra lengths to reach his congregation. About 55 people regularly attend, and he doesn’t really know how many are reached by their online broadcasts.
“It really did put us in place where we had to adapt to reach people wherever they are in the world,” Barton said. “Anybody with an internet connection can see what’s happening at our services.”
He said no one associated with the church he is aware of has contracted COVID-19 and there’s been no noticeable drop-off in attendance.
“I do appreciate how all our people stuck with us. I think everybody appreciates we’re living in a different world,” Barton said. “We’ll adapt to whatever we have to do to preach the Gospel and spread the Good News.”
Wallowa School District closed after COVID-19 diagnosis, Oct. 29, 2020
WALLOWA — The Wallowa School District is temporarily closed after a “person in our school community” was diagnosed with COVID-19, Superintendent Tammy Jones posted to the district’s Facebook page late Wednesday, Oct. 28.
“As members of the school community, we understand that this might raise concerns alongside a caring response,” Jones wrote in the post. “We are working closely with our local and state health authority to respond to this news and protect the health of our community.”
The school district was closed Thursday to online and in-person classes, and the Thursday junior high home volleyball match against Elgin was canceled. Jones said Wallowa’s participation in a cross-country meet this weekend also was canceled.
A third COVID-19 death in Wallowa County is reported by OHA, Nov. 24, 2020
ENTERPRISE — A third Wallowa County death related to COVID-19 was reported Tuesday, Nov. 24, in a press release from the Oregon Health Authority.
The death was an 89-year-old woman who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died Nov. 9, at Wallowa Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions, according to the OHA release.
Wallowa County hasn’t had any new cases reported in several days and its total remains at 70.
OSAA executive board adjusts calendar to February start date, Dec. 9, 2020
ENTERPRISE — The Oregon School Activities Association executive board on Monday, Dec. 7, voted to revise the 2020-21 OSAA calendar by moving the start dates of Season 2 to February, with Seasons 3 and 4 to follow in the spring.
The seasons now will be shorter than they were under the previous plan, which was slated to see the season start Dec. 28.
Under the new plan, each of the three seasons would be six weeks in length, and the sixth will be a culminating week to conclude the season, akin to what was adopted by the OSAA in August.
One change is that Season 2, which the OSAA announced later Monday will start Feb. 22, would consist of the traditional fall sports of football, volleyball, soccer and cross-country. Spring sports would take place in Season 3, and winter sports in Season 4.
The OSAA also announced the start date for Season 3 is April 5, and the start date for Season 4 is May 10.
Moderna vaccine arrives in Wallowa County, Dec. 23, 2020
ENTERPRISE — The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Wallowa County.
Wallowa Memorial Hospital received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine — which late last week received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration — early in the afternoon on Monday, Dec. 21, WMH Communications Director Brooke Pace told the Chieftain.
The hospital has received 100 doses of the vaccine, which will be administered to health care workers throughout the county — not just at the hospital — in accordance with the rollout plan put together by the Oregon Health Authority.
“I think it’s exciting times that we’re able to have this vaccine so quickly for frontline staff,” said Stacey Karvoski, quality improvement director and nurse at Wallowa Memorial. “Hopefully this summer, (or) this spring, it would be available to the general public.”
Pace said the hospital knew it would receive 100 doses in its first shipment, but was uncertain of when the vaccine would arrive.
She said that when the shipment showed up Monday, “That was the indication of ‘it’s our time.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.