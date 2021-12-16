Joseph City Council censors Bingham, who later resigns
Joseph City Councilor Kathy Bingham was removed from her office as mayor pro-tem, removed from her committee assignments and banned from interaction with city employees after being censured by the council after it addressed complaints against her Wednesday, June 30.
Five letters of complaint were submitted to City Hall in recent months, largely alleging Bingham acted inappropriately in her role as a councilor.
One of the complaints the council considered most serious was the Feb. 21 claim by local businessman Gary Bethscheider that Bingham accused him of “flipping her off” during a heated discussion at the February council meeting. He denied that happened in his letter.
Bingham submitted her letter of resignation to City Hall to be effective July 1, the day after the City Council handed down its judgment against her.
Wecks earns title of Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon
It’s almost as if Destiny Wecks was destined for this title.
Wecks, one of the three queens for Chief Joseph Days, which rode for the 75th time later in July, won the title of 2022 Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon at the Junior Miss and Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon Pageant.
“She represents rodeo at the teen level for the entire state of Oregon,” said Lois Forester, second vice president of the Miss Rodeo Oregon Inc. Foundation. “It’s quite an honor.”
As Miss Teen Rodeo Oregon, Wecks will travel the state in 2022 promoting the sport of rodeo in parades, personal appearances and rodeo events.
It’s the third state honor won during what already is building up to be quite the rodeoing career.
She said she was named Miss Rodeo Sweetheart when she was much younger — at ages 6 and 7 — and in 2015 she was selected as Junior Miss Rodeo Oregon in 2015.
Nimiipuu bless Am’saáxpa, the place of boulders, during a return ceremony
In 1877, Young Chief Joseph of the Nimiipuu led the Wallowa Band down Imnaha Canyon to what is now Dug Bar to cross the Snake River into Idaho while being pursued by the U.S. Army. As the Nez Perce crossed the Snake, they looked back, hoping to one day return.
Most never did — in their lifetimes.
But in recent years, the tribe has been regaining bits and pieces of their former homeland. One of the most recent acquisitions was the 148-acre Hayes Farm just west of Joseph, which the tribe finalized its purchase Dec. 9, 2020. On Thursday, July 29, tribal members returned on horseback — just as they left — to that land called Am’saáxpa: the place of boulders.
“There was a point where our elders turned back and thought they would never come back, and many never did,” said Nakia Williamson, the tribe’s cultural resources director Thursday. “So … just as our people left on horses, we wanted to come back on horseback.”
More than 200 people gathered — many Nimiipuu from scattered locations at the Lapwai, Idaho-based reservation, but also from Oregon and Washington — to formally bless the land they had reacquired.
“This is a good thing with us riding home,” said Shannon Wheeler, vice chairman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee. “There will be a lot of healing that will be happening here. From the time of … leaving, we still feel that pain today. … We still carry that with us, but we also can release that, too, because we are coming home and this is a big part of who we are. There are other places our people have moved — over 70 villages throughout the region and along the waterways — we’re very glad we have the opportunity at this time to be able to come home.”
Skate park open for business
The upgraded Enterprise Skate Park is officially open for use.
The park was full of young and young-at-heart skateboarders, bike riders, scooter riders and rollerbladers breaking in the recently finished park during a grand opening Saturday, Aug. 7.
The project was the culmination of close to nine months of work spearheaded by Ron Pickens, drug and alcohol prevention coordinator at Building Healthy Families, and students in the alternative education program who fundraised and promoted the project since late 2020.
“This project, without the community support, without everybody’s involvement, would not have happened,” Pickens said during a presentation to the crowd of at least 200 people. “We thank the community for coming together.”
Wallowa County Fair auction breaks record
Bids totaling a record-breaking $360,345 were received at the Wallowa County Fair Fat Stock Sale that closed the nine-day event Saturday, Aug. 14, the culmination of a year’s worth of efforts by 4-H and FFA kids.
Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash, the commissioner who serves as the liaison with the Fair Board, said the commissioners usually budget for about $275,000 and this year’s take far exceeded expectations.
“It was incredible the amount of money and amount of support that went through there,” Nash said Monday looking back at the fair.
Nash said he was aware of one year that topped $300,000, but never as high as this year.
Debi Warnock, the Oregon State University Extension agent in charge of 4-H, said the past two years garnered $230,000 and $263,000 respectively. Of course, last year’s was a low mark largely because of the coronavirus pandemic that limited the fair to just the one-day livestock sale.
“Animals are worth a lot more all over the state,” she said. “Sales are well supported by their communities.”
Farmers get low yields after summer drought
A hot, dry summer seems to have come to an end last week with a few days of rain that grain farmers didn’t necessarily need as they got going on harvest.
“With most harvests you have a little rain,” Kevin Melville of Cornerstone Farms said Monday, Aug. 23.
Cornerstone, which Melville operates with father Tim, brother Kurt and their wives, is one of the largest small-grains producers in Wallowa County, largely growing wheat but also sizeable crops of hay, peas, canola and mustard.
Possibly the worst of what was harvested was the Melville’s dryland wheat. The Melville brothers were hard at it harvesting dark northern spring (DNS) wheat north of Enterprise on Thursday, Aug. 19, but they were disappointed in what the unirrigated fields were yielding.
Kevin said they were getting about 6 bushels per acre there when they normally get 60-70 bushels.
“It’s a good thing we have insurance,” he said.
Cornerstone’s fall-planted irrigated wheat isn’t doing nearly as bad, Melville said.
“With the irrigated, everything we’ve cut so far slightly below normal,” he said, adding the yield has been about 120 bushels per acre, when it should be around 130.
“Fall wheat is within the margin of error,” he said. “Everything’s about 10 bushels lower than average on irrigated side.”
Many of the crops are hardly worth the trouble.
Melville said they didn’t even bother with their peas and timothy grass hay rather than wasting the fuel to attempt to harvest a crop not worth the effort.
“We just walked away from those,” he said. “We never harvested the timothy hay.”
Joseph High School gets new principal
Joseph High School’s new principal may be new on the job, but he’s no newcomer to Wallowa County.
“I’m fairly comfortable with Wallowa County,” Jason Gorham said in an interview Friday, Aug. 27. “Growing up, I spent a lot of time coming up here to the lake and camping. … Because I was not working up here, there are a lot of people who don’t know me.”
Gorham was hired Aug. 1 to replace Sherri Kilgore, who has been JHS principal since 2006. She moved onto take the principal’s job at McKay Elementary School in Pendleton.
Gorham grew up in Summerville, a small town in Union County, so he’s not unfamiliar with the area. After high school, he got his degrees in history and geography and a master’s degree in education at Southern Orgon University in Ashland. He spent 10 years teaching in Sweet Home near Albany and 14 years at Cove. He’s always taught history and geography.
“That’s been my love for a long time,” he said.
Buswell resigns as Joseph mayor
Joseph has a new mayor.
The City Council — in a virtual meeting held Thursday, Sept. 2 — was read a letter from former Mayor Belinda Buswell that was effective the previous day resigning her position. She said in the letter that she had moved outside the city limits of Joseph. Section 27 of the Joseph City Charter, she wrote, notes actions that can create a vacancy in the mayoral position automatically, and one of them is “removal of residency from the city.”
Buswell told the Chieftain Thursday, Sept. 2, that she has moved to Elgin, and “that was because I am forwarding my life relationship I have with my boyfriend.”
Buswell took over as mayor in January after defeating then-Mayor Teresa Sajonia in the November 2020 election.
“I didn’t want to give up being mayor. We had so much left to do, we’ve come so far, (and it’s) been awesome to watch the council find their voice,” she said. “I think I’m leaving the city in good hands.”
It was just over 20 years ago — Sept. 11, 2001 — that 19 Islamic terrorists hijacked four airliners and crashed them into the twin World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and changed the world forever.
Although Wallowa County is far from any likely terrorist targets, the attacks still touched people here.
Andy Marcum, who now works as the supervisor of the Wallowa County Vegetation Department, served as a military working dog handler in the U.S. Marine Corps from late 2010 to spring 2011 during the U.S.’ initial push through Sangin, Afghanistan.
In looking at how the U.S. effort in Afghanistan turned out, Marcum was a bit disappointed.
“It’s unexplainable, seeing the decades of work and progress made ruined,” he said of the Taliban takeover. “All because of some bad political decisions. A good effort was definitely thrown away.”
Jack James of Enterprise was in Afghanistan for about six months in 2002 as an individual augmentee to Joint Special Operations Task Force as a Navy Seal in Combined Joint Task Force 180. He served directly under the general who was in charge of operations at the U.S. Air Base at Bagram, one of the last positions held by the U.S. before the evacuation.
“I could keep my eye on how this conventional commander was going to use the Special Operations Task Force,” the former Navy commander said. “For the most part it was good. I learned a lot.”
James said he learned “combat patience,” which he defined as when something’s going on in the field, senior officers must give the guy in field time to work out the problem.
Kosher harvest: N.Y. Jews travel here for the grain
Why is this wheat different from all other wheat?
Because it can be made into matzah, the thin, crisp unleavened bread, traditionally eaten by Jewish people during the Passover seder — when a child will ask the first of four traditional questions from the Haggadah — “Why is this night different than all other nights?” The answer is that it was the night the God had the angel of death “pass over” the homes of the ancient Israelites while they were still in bondage in Egypt.
Since at least 2008, Orthodox Hasidic Jews from Brooklyn, New York, have traveled to Wallowa County to inspect and purchase wheat — and this year, spelt — from Cornerstone Farms Joint Venture, one of the largest grain producers in the county operated by Tim and Audry Melville and their sons, Kevin and Kurt.
Samuel Porgesz, the manager of a kosher bakery in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, said the Hasidim have meticulous requirements to make sure the wheat they use is absolutely kosher for Passover under Jewish dietary laws.
“The kosher law is that whenever we start the harvest, it has to be under rabbinical supervision,” Porgesz said. “Before we start the harvest, we make sure all the combines and all this equipment are clean of any previous grains. We want to make sure it’s not contaminated with any other grains. The second it’s harvested, it’s always going to be under rabbinical supervision.”
He’s not a rabbi, but he knows what the rabbis will be looking for and makes sure conditions are ripe for their approval.
“I know the rules of what’s supposed to be done,” he said. “The rabbis inspect the grain before it’s harvested to make sure there’s no sprouts and splits.”
On Sunday, Sept. 12, two Hasidic rabbis and their driver showed up at the Melvilles’ farm just outside of Enterprise. Porgesz had been working with the Melvilles all morning using air pressure hoses and vacuums to clean any grain from a previous harvest from the farm equipment.
“Samuel flew out yesterday and they had some grain stored in one of our granaries that we cut earlier this fall … and he helped us clean everything this morning,” Tim Melville said Sept 13. “The rabbis just showed up and that’s the way it always works.”
New EHS counselor has come home
Enterprise High School’s new counselor sees his job as being more than just someone who directs students toward getting the necessary credits to graduate. He helps with their special problems.
“I don’t think Enterprise High School has had a counselor — a mental health counselor,” said Landon Braden, who has been on the job for just a month.
Braden said that multitiered system involves first, himself as the counselor on campus. The second tier brings in a counselor from the Center for Wellness. The third tier would bring in a specialized counselor to help work through an intensive mental health situation.
“The school counselor is on the front line and helping to get the kid to the right place for their needs,” he said.
