Warbirds to ‘Let Freedom Ring’ in flyover, July 1, 2020
ENTERPRISE — An air armada of vintage World War II aircraft will make a “Let Freedom Ring” flyover of Wallowa County for Independence Day, according to Dan Niezen, of Enterprise, one of the local promoters.
“What they’re trying to do is starting about 8 a.m. and fly over as many communities as they can in a 100-mile radius,” Niezen said.
He said the planes are expected to fly over 75 to 80 communities.
“The whole goal is to fly over as many communities as they can for Independence Day” to honor veterans and their service, he said.
Wallowa County Search and Rescue saves injured hiker, July 8, 2020
ENTERPRISE — Heather Pearson knew she was in trouble when she lost her footing and slid off a wet log. Her ankle snapped — maybe it was just sprained, she thought. But she couldn’t walk on it.
She was 8 miles up the trail from the Hurricane Creek trailhead. Getting out seemed almost impossible.
Her partner, Caloum Johnson, made her comfortable and then set off down the trail to summon help. He reached the Hurricane Creek Grange at a little after 6 p.m. and called 911.
A group of nine rescuers started up the Hurricane Creek trail at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, July 4.
The SAR members carried not only their usual wilderness first-aid supplies, but also a COVID-19 kit that included masks, face shields, gloves and even a protective Tyvek suit.
They reached Pearson at 10:30 a.m.
Elk numbers decline on Zumwalt Prairie, July 15, 2020
WALLOWA COUNTY — Rocky Mountain elk have often been a controversial animal in Wallowa County, but one long-standing issue — the number of elk on Zumwalt Prairie’s private lands — has finally been brought under control.
The consequence? Ranchers are happier, but elk tags on the Zumwalt and in the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Chesnimnus hunting unit have been reduced for the 2020 season.
Elk numbers have seesawed from abundance to near extinction and back to abundance. On Zumwalt Prairie’s mostly private land, the 2020 population estimate for elk in the Chesnimnus unit, which includes the prairie, is 3,500 elk.
But as recently as 2015, the number of elk on the unit approached 4,500, according to ODFW data.
New Integrated Health Care facility moves forward, July 22, 2020
ENTERPRISE — The framing is done and the walls are going up on the new $7.4 million, 22,000 square-foot Hearts for Health Integrated Health Care facility adjacent to Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
Despite the apparent loss of a $2.5 million grant funded by the Oregon Lottery, construction will continue, and the building will be finished.
The grant was withdrawn due to a drastic shortfall in lottery revenue due to COVID-19-related closures.
“We have a bridge loan that covers the building costs,” Wellness Center Executive Director Chantay Jett said. “We are going to keep looking for other sources of funding. And we’ve talked with Sen. Bill Hansell and Rep. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward. They know the situation. They are working to help us. But even in a worst-case scenario, we have the funds to finish this project. We’d just rather not have to assume that much debt.”
Powered parachutes take to the skies over Joseph, July 29, 2020
JOSEPH — There may not have been a rodeo in Harley Tucker Arena this weekend, but that didn’t stop people from flocking to Joseph for fun.
They include a group of nine friends who are powered parachute pilots. They gather at the Joseph State Airport during Chief Joseph Days. This year, they said, was the first time anyone noticed them. Coming to Wallowa County from Tri-Cities and Republic, Washington; Milton-Freewater, Pendleton, Hermiston and Milwaukie in Oregon. They have no club or official name.
All love to fly what one termed “flying armchairs.” The contraptions are also known as motorized parachutes or paraplanes.
“You fly at about 30 mph,” said Jim Payne, a powered parachute pilot and instructor from the Tri-Cities. “You get to see a lot of scenery and wildlife. I’ve had eagles fly up, check me out and follow me.”
Lower Joseph timber sale slated for another try, Aug. 5, 2020
LOWER JOSEPH CREEK — When the U.S. Forest Service first unveiled the 98,000-acre Lower Joseph Creek Restoration Project in 2012, it was hugely controversial. Lawsuits and regulations stopped it in its tracks.
Now, after nearly eight years of planning, discussion and contention, timber/thinning sales are again moving forward on the nearly decade-old project, this time with more support from both sides.
Six timber sales have been laid out — Lupine, KB, Broady, Sumac, Starvation, and Cottonwood Together — encompassing 11,500 acres, less than 12% of the 98,000-acre Lower Joseph Creek Restoration project. But only one, the Lupine sale of about 1,000 acres, according to Wallowa Mountain District Ranger Kris Stein, will go on the block later this summer.
Veteran judge makes first appearance at fair, Aug. 12, 2020
ENTERPRISE — In his 40 years of sheep judging, Rick Klampe was impressed during his visit to the Wallowa County Fair as a judge last week.
“They’re an excellent group of young people,” he said. “The staff, it was very well run from a management standpoint. They’ve had some tremendous challenges of even having a stock show.”
Klampe, who is from Jefferson, south of Salem, noted Wallowa County was fortunate to be able to have an in-person sheep show and fair.
“A lot of the shows in the state of Oregon, they’re doing it video or virtually,” he said. “Here they’re very blessed to be at the fairgrounds to show in front of the judge. They can be very thankful for that.”
Firearms sales up for hunting — and defense, Aug. 19, 2020
ENTERPRISE — As hunting season approaches, firearms dealers are seeing a rise in sales of weapons and ammunition, though it’s often to the point of making it difficult to keep their shops stocked — and it’s not always about hunting.
Brad Snook, owner of the Sports Corral, in Joseph, and Terry Potratz, retail manager at Wallowa County Grain Growers in Enterprise, both have noticed that when they try to order either firearms or ammunition if can be difficult.
“Distributors are allocating their stock to spread it out so it makes it fair to everyone,” Potratz said. “They are in limited supply.”
Back the Blue brings patriots and Proud Boys to rally, Aug. 26, 2020ENTERPRISE — A crowd estimated by Wallowa County Sheriff Steve Rogers at about 200 people packed the Wallowa County Courthouse grounds and lined adjacent North River Street on Saturday, Aug. 22, for a Back the Blue rally.
The rally also included local members of the Proud Boys.
“We’re here to support law enforcement,” rally organizer Janet Furbish said. “Our police officers and community policing are key parts of our community.”
Furbish’s sister, Laura (Collins) Ledgett, said there are bad police officers that need to be weeded out, just like in any profession.
“But for the most part, they’re really good guys,” she said. “We’re a small town, a small community and if we don’t have their backs, who does?”
A time to reap: Melvilles bring in ‘intercropped’ harvest, Sept. 2, 2020
WALLOWA COUNTY — Remember those bright, yellow fields of mustard and canola early this summer? Well, they’ve dried to a golden brown and are ready for harvest.
On Thursday, Aug. 27, Tim Melville was combining a 90-acre field along the Lewiston Highway several miles north of Enterprise to harvest “intercropped” mustard and peas. He estimated the harvesting came about a week later than normal.
But he couldn’t wait any longer, as the peas were fairly bursting from their pods.
“It’s time to be cutting,” he said. “We’re still trying to find a variety of mustard that ripens about the same time as the peas. As it is, a deer walks through a field like this and it’ll knock the peas to the ground. And we cannot pick them up.”
Chamber seeks new director, Sept. 9, 2020
ENTERPRISE — The search for new leadership at the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce has started, as longtime Executive Director Vicki Searles retires.
The chamber’s Board of Directors announced last week that a new executive director will be hired this fall. Searles, who has been with the chamber for 20 years, will have her last day at the end of this month.
“I’m ready to retire after 20 years with the chamber,” Searles said Friday, Sept. 4. “I’m ready to move onto new adventures.”
Chief among her “new adventures” is her new position as a Realtor with Wallowa Mountain Properties — just across the hall from the chamber offices.
When restoration is an art form, Sept. 16, 2020
ENTERPRISE — It takes an artist with vision to restore an aged building to its former glory. Fortunately, for Enterprise’s historic Litch Building, developer and co-owner Andy McKee has found just that in Robert Ryan of Arrowhead Construction in Enterprise.
For the past three weeks, Ryan has worked high above River and Main streets in Enterprise using an airbrush and other tools of the fine arts to restore the intricate, colorful facade of the Litch Building. Much of the restoration work is funded by a $200,000 grant from the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office.
“You’ve gotta’ have vision,” Ryan said. You’ve gotta’ be able to see what something can look like before you start. That’s what good contractors do.”
So far, Ryan has cleaned, scraped, and primed the upper, generally well-preserved tin siding, and then carefully covered it with three coats of silver paint — the original building’s principal color. The new paint is an automotive formula that is designed for metal, and has more shine to it than the original color did, he said.
Veterans honored with successful elk hunt, Sept. 23, 2020
WALLOWA COUNTY — Once again, Wallowa County’s Divide Camp helped a disabled veteran heal — and honored others — this time by helping Anthony Taylor bring down a trophy bull elk on a ranch south of Enterprise.
“This is my first elk. It’s amazing,” Taylor said. “There’s nothing better I could say about it.”
The 6-by-6-point bull was expected to dress out to about 300 pounds of meat, said Andy Marcum, of Enterprise. Marcum is on the Divide Camp board, serves as its vice president and is the main elk hunting guide. He and Gold Star Dad Jeff Keller joined Taylor on the hunt.
It was with Marcum’s .308 that Taylor brought down the massive bull.
Wallowa County museum honors Ann Hayes’ 25 years as curator, Sept. 30, 2020
JOSEPH — The Wallowa County Museum celebrated a milestone over the weekend honoring Ann Hayes as its curator for 25 years.
The museum opened in October 1976, spearheaded by Hayes’ mother, Grace Bartlett, a local historian. In 1995, the keys were passed on, from mother to daughter.
On Sunday. Sept. 27, a crowd assembled in the museum to honor Hayes and introduce her replacement, Jude Graham.
The event was originally scheduled for last fall, but a torrential downpour interrupted the plans for a hamburger barbecue complete with a selection of Wallowa County pies. Scott McClaran, a museum board member, said that while the event was postponed a couple times, it was important to give Hayes the recognition she deserved for her tireless effort over the years.
