Youth soccer’s six-week season wraps up Saturday, Oct. 19, with a daylong jamboree.
The Enterprise teams will play at Jensen Fields behind Safeway. Teams in Joseph and Wallowa also play locally.
Saturday’s play will consist of two games per team, beginning in mid-morning and concluding in mid-afternoon, said Jeff Yanke, president of the Wallowa Valley Youth Soccer Association. He was uncertain as to the exact time the games would begin, but said team coaches would inform players.
About 225 youths have enjoyed a six-week season that started just after Labor Day. Divided into three age/skill levels, kids from ages 5 to 13 learned the basics of the sport, as well as sportsmanship. The 21 teams were based in Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa, often traveling from one town to another to compete Monday and Wednesday evenings.
The teams are organized into three levels: ages 5 through 7, under age 11 andunder age 14. The rules for each skill level are different. For example, the younger kids don’t keep score, aren’t allowed to do head shots and they play on a field about half the size of the field the older kids play on. Head shots, corner and penalty kicks and scoring are allowed for the older divisions.
There is hope that kids will find opportunities to play organized soccer beyond age 14, Yanke said.
“I think what we’ve seen this year is we have a lot of interest and we have a lot of skill we would like to see promoted,” he said.
